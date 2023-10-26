POLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) — A rollover crash on Thursday closed a portion of a township road.

Crews were called about 2:15 p.m. to the 7500 block of Struthers Road after a car in the northbound lanes rolled over and came to rest on the driver’s side.

The road was closed for a time in both directions then later reopened.

According to Poland Township police, the vehicle was the only one involved in the crash and the driver lost control. The driver was not badly injured.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating.

Gerry Ricciutti contributed to this report.