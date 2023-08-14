POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — After three and a half months of work to spruce up the building, the Poland library is welcoming back the public to a fully open library.

The books are back in place and the some of the desks are refurbished — the Poland branch of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County is fully opened.

“Because it was a 10,000 square foot space that we redid, it did take a little bit of time,” said Maggie Henderson, with the Poland library.

For over three months, parts of the building were closed for renovations, which cost about $350,000 in total and included the following improvements:

Architectural design/consultation

HVAC and electrical upgrades

Clock tower repairs

Painting

Carpeting

furniture

During that time, the walls, pillars and roofs were repainted white. Many portions of the hardwood floors were covered in carpet, but some spaces still have the classic look. Acoustics were added into the children’s area.

“It’s a really large building, and if you’ve been in here before — especially when some of the kids are here — the sound did carry a bit,” Henderson said.

Library officials say the 23-year-old building needed some work done on the inside.

“The building hadn’t really been renovated since it was built and opened around the year 2000. It was really overdue for some refresh work on the inside.”

During the time of renovations, they had an express library, a smaller sample-size of the actual library. But now, they’re ready to welcome back the community.

“They’re really proud of the library here,” Henderson said. “We just hope that they’ll really enjoy what we’ve done to the library, and making it that much more refreshing and inviting for the community to enjoy.”

As for any more work, Henderson said some new furniture is expected to come mid-September.

“But as far as the renovations here, this is it,” Henderson said.