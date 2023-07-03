POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – For over 3 years, First News has followed the story of recovery and strength of Poland resident Kristin Fox.

In 2020, Kristin ended up losing both arms and legs after being diagnosed with the flu.

Her journey towards finding some sense in normalcy hit yet another milestone recently.

Kristin Fox has fought every obstacle that has come her way since losing her limbs after falling ill.

Her latest challenge, which she defeated, was getting back on the road.

That’s right! Kristin recently was able to learn to drive once more. She says once she was able to show she can walk, the next step was to get her driver’s license.

Kristin said the process brought her back to being 16.

Her goal of regaining her independence continues to become a reality.

“It’s just opened my world again to not depend on everyone, not that I don’t love and support everyone that’s been my Uber for the last 3.5 years, but I’m so glad to be my own Uber,” said Fox.

Kristin says the support through her journey from the Valley has been so wonderful. She says without this support, she would not have survived.

“I would not have survived if I was not from this area and I firmly believe that. This area is so unique and they celebrated every little milestone,” said Fox.

Kristin thanks everyone for helping and praying for not only her, but her family as well.