POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland Local School District is partnering with A.M. WakeUpCall to remember one of their own.

It’s the first year for the A.M. WakeUpWalk in memory of Amanda McAuley, a woman from Poland who died from a fentanyl overdose this year.

The walk aims to raise awareness for addiction and overdoses and ways to prevent it.

“The opportunity to partner to make it not like a dirty little secret, not just bring it out and raise awareness. It’s a great opportunity for Poland and for our community,” said Poland Schools Superintendent Craig Hockenberry.

The walk is on Sunday, Sept. 30 and starts at Poland High School.

For more information, visit A.M. WakeUpCall’s website.