POLAND, Ohio (WKBN)- A location of a local sandwich restaurant chain is closing its doors for the foreseeable future.

The Sandwich Factory announced on Facebook that its Poland location in the 3000 block of Center Road is closing.

Restaurant management released the following statement:

“To our customers: With heavy hearts and much consideration, we have made the decision to permanently close this location. It has been our honor to be able to serve you for over 15 years. We had some of the best customers anyone could ask for, and we will greatly miss seeing you. Thank you to our employees past and present, especially this last crew who all stayed with us through to the end. We appreciate you. Thank you all for your loyalty & patronage. We are forever grateful.” Chrissy & Joe

The Sandwich Factory still has locations in Austintown, Boardman, Columbiana, and Youngstown.