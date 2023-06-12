STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — A Poland woman is accused of making a false rape allegation against a man she knows.

According to Struthers Municipal Court records, charges of making false alarms, falsification and obstruction were filed June 7 against Nicole Ginnis, 28, and an arrest warrant was issued.

According to a criminal complaint, Ginnis went to Mercy Health on May 12 and told a nurse there she had been raped at Poland Township Park.

The woman said she was at the park on May 10 walking her dog when the alleged incident happened, the complaint stated.

After further investigation, it was discovered that the alleged suspect was out of town at the time of the rape allegation, which was verified through phone records and airline tickets, the complaint stated.

Ginnis was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on Sunday and released the same day on a $2,500 bond.

A court date has not yet been set.