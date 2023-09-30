POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — Local nonprofit A.M. WakeUpCall had its first annual A.M. WakeUp Walk this morning. It honored all those who bravely battled against fentanyl.

It was put together in under one month.

Hundreds of walkers from around northeast Ohio gathered at Poland Seminary High School. They walked a 5-mile route around Poland. Walkers could post messages of support on a Support Wall along Poland Village Boulevard.

Yard signs with lost loved ones from drug overdoses could be seen along the route.

A.M. WakeUpCall founder and president Donna McAuley says many of the walkers lost a loved one to fentanyl.

“We have addicts. I have parents that lost their children. I have grandchildren that lost their parents. I have spouses that lost their spouses,” McAuley said. “And they’re, most of them are thanking me for just being able to talk about it.”

McAuley said she considers the walk a huge success and is excited to do it again next year.