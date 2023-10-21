POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — A special fundraiser took place Saturday evening to celebrate the Poland Municipal Forest and all it provides for the community.

According to the Poland Forest Foundation, over 80,000 people visit the forest each year.

Members of the village council and forest board joined the community in celebration. There was a presentation that included recognition of the volunteers who help maintain the forest each year.

“It simply shows their support for the forest, and it’s a beautiful time of the year to love trees and see how beautiful they are,” said Dave Watts, president of Poland Forest Foundation.

Around 45 people showed up.

Those interested in supporting the care and maintenance of the forest can do so at the foundation’s website.

Tino DiCenso contributed to this report.