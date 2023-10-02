POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A “Share the Love” community event is planned to benefit the birthday bag program for children placed in foster care.

Comfort and Hope is a local organization that has been partnering with Mahoning County Children Services to help make birthdays a little brighter for children in foster care.

Throughout the year, the organization provides birthday bags, gift cards, comfort blankets and holiday gifts to over 600 kids in Mahoning County.

In order to continue the birthday bag program, the organization needs to raise money, however.

The Share the Love event will feature food, raffles, a children’s art activity center and more.

All funds raised will benefit the birthday bags for local foster children.

“These young children have been through a lot — very traumatic experiences — so in order to enhance their lives, these are the kinds of things that we really have to rely on our community for,” said Jennifer Kollar, of Mahoning County Children Services.

The event is from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14. It will be held at New Life Church on Western Reserve Road in Poland. No tickets are required; attendees can just show up.

The organization is also always looking for birthday bag sponsors.