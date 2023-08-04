STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — The case of a grocery delivery driver accused of hitting a woman in Poland will be heard by a grand jury.

The case against 52-year Timothy Lucas, of East Liverpool, was bound over from Struthers Municipal Court for grand jury proceedings this week.

Lucas is charged with felonious assault in connection to a July 24 altercation with a customer on Four Seasons Trail. According to a police report, Lucas and the female customer argued, and the customer accused Lucas of hitting her with his car.

According to the police report, Lucas admitted to hitting the woman but said it was her fault for sticking her arm out.

The woman was treated for her injuries at the scene, the report stated. She said she would follow up at the hospital at a later time.

Lucas’ $50,000 bond was continued.