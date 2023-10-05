POLAND VILLAGE, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Poland are investigating a hit-and-run in the village where a girl was hurt.

Investigators released a surveillance image Thursday of a suspected vehicle. They say it’s a 2017-2020 Acura or Honda.

The incident happened about 8:20 p.m. Saturday at South Main and College streets as the victim and her friend attempted to cross the street.

According to the police report, the victim had almost crossed the street in the crosswalk and with the crosswalk sign activated when a car came through the red light, looked as if it attempted to stop but hit the victim in the crosswalk, throwing her in the air.

The victim and her friend said the driver stopped for a second, looked at them and drove off, the report stated.

Police estimated the vehicle was going about 5 to 10 miles per hour.

The victim said an older man was driving the car.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the accident. Police said she had visible injuries to her arm and a “suspected broken bone,” the report stated.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle is asked to call Poland Village police at 330-757-2112.

Gerry Ricciutti contributed to this report.