POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — Picking up everything and moving to a new town could be difficult on anyone, but what about a different continent? One family is taking that journey to help those in need in Africa — and not for the first time.

Sean and Ashley Reimer live with their three kids in Poland. Both are doctors with the Mercy Health system.

But in January, the family will become long-term missionaries in Zambia.

“It was always really deeply impressed on my heart that we would go back overseas,” said Sean Reimer.

Africa is not a new location for the Reimers. Sean was born in Mukinge Hospital in Zambia to parents who were serving as missionaries. For a part of his life, he lived and went to school there.

“Was always a special place, a warm place. It’s always felt like home,” Sean Reimer said.

For Ashley Reimer, her goal was always to be a missionary. She met Sean in medical school while they were both in Kenya.

Being across the Atlantic Ocean is not new for them, nor for their kids.

“The first time, they were ages 2- to 5-years-old, so they ran around with the other kids and lots of adventuring outside,” said Ashley Reimer.

The family lived in Nigeria for two years and made trips to Kenya. They’ve both worked in hospitals while there.

Both Sean and Ashley Reimer admit that practicing medicine in Africa is going to be a lot different.

“We don’t have all the specialist. We don’t have all the medicine, labs, imaging,” Ashley Reimer said.

“Over there, the scope is very broad,” said Sean Reimer. “Part of it is because you’re the surgeon that’s there. If you don’t do it, there’s a good chance that no one else will do it.”

The Reimers will be heading over with medical supplies from different places such as Mercy Health and Samaritan’s Purse. Their work will also allow them to train African physicians.

“Would drastically change the landscape of medicine. It would change everything. It would actually bring up your African colleagues,” Sean Reimer said.

While they admit, they are nervous, they have their kids’ support.

“They’ve actually been more excited than us for most of the time,” Ashley Reimer said. “So we’ve had more of the realistic concerns but they’ve been excited the whole time.”

Outside looking in, it might seem like a huge change in life. For the Reimers, it’s just apart of theirs.

“Part of it was just like, ‘That’s what God has put on our hearts to do,'” said Sean Reimer.