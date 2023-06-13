POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Western Reserve Joint Fire District invited the community to Station 92 for a special celebration Tuesday evening.

The department is celebrating 100 years of service.

What started as a volunteer fire department in 1923 has blossomed into a fire and EMS service with a full-time staff.

To house them, some renovations had to be done to Station 92.

Assistant Chief James Stewart says there will be growing pains but in the end, he thinks it’ll all work out.

“We’re making a room, they’re called day rooms, so they can relax and then I’m going to put in like a Murphy bed system so they have someplace to sleep at night. We’re rehabbing the kitchen a little bit so they have somewhere to cook and do things like that. So it’s something new for us that we never had to do before,” Stewart said.

During the centennial celebration, tours of the station were given. People also had the chance to talk with firefighters and participate in fire prevention activities.