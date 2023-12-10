POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — It was quite the Christmas scene outside the Poland United Methodist Church Sunday evening.

The church put on its sixth annual live nativity scene for the community. It was a free, drive-thru experience that showcased members of the church bringing the biblical story to life.

Costumes are made by the church throughout the years.

Members of the church say they want to remind the community of the true meaning of Christmas.

“God told me to do this, I woke up one morning and I had this vision of this live nativity and every year everything just comes together so beautifully,” said founder Sherry Klimas.

Three pet camels and other live animals played roles in the story.

Tino DiCenso contributed to this report.