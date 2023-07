POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A lane is blocked and hundreds are without power after a transformer blew on a major road.

A lane of U.S. 224 is blocked near Ohio Avenue.

First News crews on scene spotted a blown transformer and a wire on the ground.

First Energy is reporting almost 300 outages in the area of the blown transformer as of 1 p.m. Power is expected to be back by 3 p.m.

Police and fire departments are both on scene.