POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A Poland man is in the Mahoning County Jail, accused of exposing himself to a woman again.

Kevin Downs, 58, is charged with public indecency.

In 2012, a jury found Downs guilty of exposing himself to a 15-year-old student while he was giving her a private music lesson in his home. After an appeal, he was sentenced to three years of probation and to serve 200 hours of community service.

The latest accusation involves a massage parlor on North Main Street in the village of Poland. Police were called there shortly before 11 a.m. last Thursday.

Two women there told officers that Downs had normal massage therapy appointments twice in the month of July, but on August 8, Downs exposed himself to the employee by taking the sheet off that was covering him.

After the therapist told him not to do that, Downs apologized and covered himself back up, according to the police report.

The employee told police that under the sheet, Downs was inappropriately touching himself and that he continued to do so after she asked him to stop. The woman said she then ended their appointment early and told him that he needed to leave.

On Wednesday in Struthers Municipal Court, Downs pleaded not guilty to public indecency. He has been ordered to not have contact with the alleged victim. His pretrial hearing is scheduled for October 2 at 9:30 a.m.

Chelsea Simeon contributed to this report.