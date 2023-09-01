POLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Police and fire crews were on the scene of a two-vehicle rollover crash that happened around 8 a.m. Friday morning.

A two-vehicle crash ended with both vehicles in yards, with an SUV rolled over on its side and a van in a neighboring yard near the 7600 block of Struthers Road, just north of Dobbins Road.

As of around 9:15 a.m., tow trucks were arriving at the scene to remove both vehicles from the yards. Debris from the SUV including glass, bits of metal and a tire needed to be cleared from the road in order for it to reopen.

The road was closed around 8 a.m. and will reopen once cleanup is complete.

The driver and a passenger of the SUV as well as the driver of the van were all taken to the hospital to be examined for minor injuries.

Kyle Wills contributed to this report.