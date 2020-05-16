Poland Municipal Forest completes replacement of 60-year-old footbridge

It was a long project deep in the Poland Municipal Forest, but the iconic Mauthe Bridge is finally finished

On Saturday, a re-dedication was held by those who helped make the project possible.

The original footbridge was built over 60 years ago by Pete Mauthe, President of the Youngstown Sheet and Tube Company.

After years of deterioration, the bridge was declared unsafe in 2018 and taken down.

Thankfully, the original four towers were saved and a brand new suspension bridge was re-dedicated.

“It’s just an end of a big project. This is one of the major ways to get across the creek from both sides. It connects the woods on both sides of each other. It’s a historical bridge built in 1956 that was in disarray and needed repair and now it’s been brought back to life by a lot of people that were concerned about it, and we’re just grateful to have it back open and enjoy it for years to come,” said Poland Mayor Tim Sicafuse.

The Village Council put up the $86,000 that was needed for the replacement.

Most of that money has been repaid by donations to the Poland Forest Foundation, but donations are still being accepted.