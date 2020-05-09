Breaking News
Poland mom who caught flu that ended with amputations doing well, looking ahead to therapy

Local News

Kristin Fox is now off of a ventilator and breathing well on her own

Kristin Fox, Poland

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – One week ago, we told you about Poland’s Kristin Fox — how she was hospitalized with the flu and ended up having both of her arms and legs amputated below the elbows and knees.

That night, we actually Facetimed with Kristin from her hospital bed. She said she was getting stronger every day.

This week, on Friday, her friend Lisa Saxon posted that Kristin is now off of a ventilator and breathing well on her own. She passed her swallow test and is eating and drinking.

The next step is getting her into therapy, the details of which are still being worked out.

Also, some of the money raised so far has gone to purchase an iPad and Alexa.

