Poland mom part of Bon Appetit’s ‘Favorite Chef’ contest

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A Poland woman joins another Valley chief for a spot in Bon Appetit magazine’s Favorite Chef Contest.

Julie Paine is a stay-at-home mom with two young girls. She says she is one of 15 people selected to compete as amateurs in the contest.

Paine’s signature dish is classic, cheesy, noodley lasagna, but her personal favorite is a red pepper and almond crusted pork chop with a side of bacon-wrapped in pineapple.

Paine started cooking to help her daughter Emma, who has autism.

“I just started cooking with my daughter over the last three years. She loves colors, and she loves textures. She loves to feel things with her mouth,” Paine said.

If Paine wins the $20,000 dollar prize, she plans to open a sensory-friendly kitchen to help families living with autism.

Mark Canzonetta, the chef at Bistro 1907 in downtown Youngstown, is also in the contest.

