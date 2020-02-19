Poland middle schooler asked for gift cards for her birthday — but not for herself

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A Poland Middle School student helped those in need for her birthday.
Nina Kalouris had a very specific request for her special day — no gifts.
Instead, she asked for donations to buy grocery store gift cards.
Family members helped and altogether, the sixth grader got $650 in donations.
“I wanted to help someone and it made me feel better that I helped someone instead of giving me something that I really don’t need or use,” Kalouris said. “Someone will be happy because I’m already happy with what I have.”
The gift cards will be given to families in need at McKinley Elementary and Poland Middle schools.