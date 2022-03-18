YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Poland man with a previous drunken driving conviction was indicted Thursday by the Mahoning County grand jury on charges he caused a crash that injured a man while he was driving drunk.

Brian Michael Williams, 47, of Western Reserve Road, was indicted on charges of aggravated vehicular assault, vehicular assault and two counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs with prior offender and breath test refusal specifications.

Williams has been free on $1,000 bond since he was arraigned Jan. 11 at Mahoning County Area Court in Canfield.

He is accused of causing a crash Jan. 7 at Tippecanoe and Leffingwell roads that injured a man.

Details of the crash were not available. It was investigated by the Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The indictment said that Williams was previously convicted of drunken driving March 2010 in Mahoning County Area Court in Austintown.

The indictment also said that WIlliams refused to take a breath test at the time of the accident. Instead, blood was drawn and tested to determine that he was drunk at the time of the accident.