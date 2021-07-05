Poland man puts on airplane show in downtown Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Air shows can be entertaining on a holiday weekend – there was an unannounced air show in Youngstown on Monday afternoon.

Two remote-control airplanes were cleared for takeoff and were flying around the Covelli Centre parking lot.

The person with the remote control was John O’Neill of Poland. He was flying two planes – from his fleet of four.

These may be small-scale versions of the real thing, but O’Neill said they’re relatively easy to fly.

He flies nearly every day and enjoys the benefits of putting a plane in the air.

“Once you get the transmitter in your hands, it’s just kinda like a rush. It’s an adrenaline rush like anything else. It’s the uncertainty. It’s the making sure it’s going to stay in the sky and not just fall out, you know – learning how to land, learning how to take off, I’m still perfecting everything,” O’Neill said.

He encourages anyone interested to give it a try, and said some of the planes even have technology to counter outside wind and turbulence to make flying smoother and easier.