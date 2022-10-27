POLAND, Ohio (WKBN)- On weekend nights, a soft glow lights up Tyler Hanes’ yard in Poland.

It comes from over 500 hand-carved foam pumpkins.

Ty started his pumpkin walk three years ago, and since then community interest has exploded.

He lets the community come tour his display for free. This is the third year for Ty’s Pumpkin Walk. He started the hobby when the pandemic hit.

He has since carved hundreds of foam pumpkins every year, ranging from horror movie classics to popular kids cartoons.

“Seeing people react to bluey or seeing people react to the Munsters, it’s fun to see people’s little reactions there,” Hanes.

The pumpkin walk is here for one more weekend, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. each day.

Donations are requested, but not required. All the proceeds go to a cause close to Ty’s heart.