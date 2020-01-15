Poland man charged in Pa. with rape of teen girl

Police say Tray Eisenbraun has several juvenile sex-related violations and is a Megan's Law offender

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Police in Cranberry Township are looking for other possible victims after they arrested a Poland man on rape charges.

According to Cranberry Township police, 18-year-old Tray Eisenbraun met a 15-year-old girl online last spring and communicated with her via the social media apps Snapchat and Instagram.

Police say Eisenbraun picked the girl up in Cranberry Township on May 13, 2019, and drove to a parking lot where he sexually assaulted her.

Sgt. Matt Irvin said Eisbenbraun has a pending case in Beaver County where he is accused of recording women last year in the bathroom and locker rooms at a Planet Fitness gym in Center Township.

Irvin said Eisenbraun also has several juvenile sex-related violations.

Eisenbraun is currently in the Butler County Jail, where he is being held on a $150,000 bond. He is scheduled to be in court on January 24 in Cranberry Township.

Police say Eisenbraun is also a Megan’s Law offender, which means he was previously convicted of a sex crime but failed to report.