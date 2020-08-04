Poland Local Schools suspend activities after potential COVID-19 exposure

The school says it will be suspending all activities beginning Tuesday until further notice.

POLAND, OH (WKBN) – Poland Local Schools announced late Monday night it would be suspending all school activities following a potential COVID-19 exposure involving a student athlete.

The Poland Local School District has been working in collaboration with the Mahoning County Public Health Department. As part of the investigation, the Health Department is completing contact tracing.

The school says, out of an abundance of caution, it will be suspending all activities beginning Tuesday, August 4, 2020 until further notice.