POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A Poland man is in the Mahoning County Jail, accused of inappropriately touching a woman who leases property from him.

Joseph Zdrilich, 78, is charged with sexual imposition.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Struthers Municipal Court, a woman called Poland Village Police on July 12 to report that her landlord grabbed her buttocks during a meeting to discuss work at the property he owned and that she leased.

During the meeting, the woman alleged that Zdrilich made the comment that he would get the work completed if the “friendly lady” would give him a hug. She said she denied giving him a hug, but later in an office, she said Zdrilich put his arms around her and squeezed her buttocks.

She said she immediately left, and as she was doing so, she said Zdrilich apologized and said it was a mistake and that his hand slipped.

The charge against Zdrilich was filed Thursday, according to court records. He was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on Saturday.