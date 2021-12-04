Poland hosts drive-thru Christmas celebration

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — Seeing Santa before the holidays is an important tradition for many families.

To honor that tradition, the Western Reserve Joint Fire District and the Poland Firemen’s Association hosted a drive-thru holiday celebration on Saturday.

Families had the chance to talk to Santa and see the Poland fire trucks, tower and engines.

They could also enter a 50/50 raffle and win door prizes. This is the second year the fire department has done a drive-thru Christmas event due to the pandemic.

Even though kids couldn’t sit on Santa’s lap, they could still interact with him and give him their wish list.

“It’s so exciting because you know everyone loves the fire station, so for the kids to get to see Santa and get to see all the fire trucks and the fire station, it’s just so much fun and something people look forward to every year,” said Cheri Metzinger with the Western Reserve Fire District.

All proceeds from the event will go to “Christmas at Our House.” The annual event provides Christmas to Poland families in need including gifts, food and vouchers for utilities.