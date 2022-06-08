POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — With school shooting incidents in Lowellville and Texas last month, administrators in the Poland District realized improvements could be made locally.

“One of the things we learned was a lot of people were unfamiliar with who we are, our facilities, what do we have in place, what don’t we have in place,” said Poland superintendent Craig Hockenberry.

Hockenberry invited first responders, school staff and concerned parents to the first in a series of “School Safety Summits” Wednesday morning. He told the group in the first hour after the call went out for help in Lowellville a month ago, that 75 officers from 19 different departments raced to the scene but most didn’t know where the cafeteria was where the shooting actually happened.

“One thing we could handle right off the bat was familiarizing first responders with our actual facilities,” said Hockenberry.

As part of Wednesday’s session, attendees formed groups to come up with suggestions for improving safety and to list potential weak spots.

One of the vulnerabilities the groups discussed was securing school entrances, providing just one point of access and then giving staff members key cards or fobs so that they could get in without having to prop a door open.

Another suggestion was to position security at the front door to handle visitors wanting to get in.

“So when you first enter the building, having your school resource officer being that point of entry rather than a school secretary so that that would be your second point of entry into the office,” said parent Melissa Nugent.

The superintendent said he will invite first responders from neighboring communities for future sessions so they too can become more familiar with the schools in an emergency.