Poland holds drive-in commencement and parade for graduates

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – As the school year comes to an end, many local schools are celebrating commencement in creative ways.

On Saturday, Poland High School held a drive-in style commencement on the football field.

Each graduating student was allowed to have one vehicle on the field for the ceremony.

Poland School Superintendent David Janofa described how special this day was for graduates.

“This has been a long time. They’ve gone through 49 days without seeing their friends and without being in that building. Today was special for them, and you can see it when they walked across the stage and you can see it when they were exiting, the parents and the emotion, it was a special day,” said Janofa.

After the ceremony, graduates and parents were led by Poland police in a parade around town.