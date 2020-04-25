Poland High School brings seniors together on football field for celebration

Seniors packed onto Dave Pavlansky Field and stayed in their cars while a video played on the scoreboard

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Many schools around the area have taken time to honor the class of 2020. Friday night, Poland Seminary High School brought their senior class together on the football field.

“This was supposed to be our senior year and we were supposed to finally get everything we wanted,” said senior Rachel Wolfe.

For one of the final times, Poland seniors got together. They packed into Dave Pavlansky Field and stayed in their cars.

“They’re missing out on a lot with all the stuff that’s going on with the COVID-19. So we want to make sure they have every opportunity that they know we want to honor them,” said Poland High School Principal Kevin Snyder.

As cars pulled in, they parked from the goal line and went down the field, maintaining social distancing. But at least they were able to see their fellow classmates in person.

“Seeing everyone is pretty cool. It’s different though, haven’t seen people in a long time,” said senior Michael Kushner.

“It’s pretty cool. It’s nice to be able to see everybody at least one last time before, like, who knows what’s going to go on with commencement,” said senior Jacob Smith.

The evening was set up kind of like a drive-in theater. A short video played on the scoreboard, messages to the students from the school.

“I mean, I think it’s cool just so you can get a better view of the scoreboard and see what they have,” said senior Michael Cougars.

“But to be a senior with all the expectations that you have throughout the year, to have that, not only slowly, but actually abruptly pulled from you, I think it’s awful,” Snyder said.

The last time some of these seniors were on this field was during week one of the playoffs. It was a different feel about five months later.

“It’s kind of weird being here now because that was kind of our last memory here, but we get to make a new one,” Kushner said.

“And like, everything got taken away from us but it’s the right thing to do, obviously. So I’m OK with it but I’m still sad,” Wolfe said.

Though it does seem a little unconventional to have cars parked on a football field, the school does plan on getting new turf before next year.