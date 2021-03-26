Poland food pantry picking up truckloads of food from students

It's all thanks to McKinley Elementary students

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) –– Helping out those in need: it has become more important during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students in the Poland school district filled truckloads of food for a local pantry this week.

It’s all part of an annual food drive project, sponsored by the McKinley Elementary seventh and eighth grade student council.

Food was still coming in Friday morning in several truckloads on their way to a Poland food pantry.

The McKinley Elementary School teachers were beaming with pride in their students.

Boxes and bags were lined up in the hallways, all thanks to McKinley Elementary students in third through sixth grades.

Families spent the last few weeks donating boxes and bags filled with food items.

The students realize the importance of giving back.

“It means everything. Everybody who doesn’t have enough food and needs help, it feels really, really good to help those people. We have a lot, a lot of food,” said Michael Daley, an eighth grader at McKinley Elementary.

“Everybody helps out so much, as much as we try. Everybody brings so much food from their house because they understand the concept that they have enough food for themselves and they want to share that wealth with other people. It’s just awesome to be a part of that,” Daley said.