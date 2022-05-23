POLAND, Ohio (WKBN)- A 3rd grader in Poland got to arrive at school in style.

Luca Gallo joined the Western Reserve Joint Fire District on one of their fire engines at McKinley Elementary.

He got this opportunity after winning a coloring contest in October about fire safety.

Firefighters say that’s a good thing for kids to learn at a young age.

“Not only does it get the kids to practice fire safety but they remind themselves of things that they should be doing and it’s just something they will never forget for the rest of their lives,” said Bill O’ Hara.

Gallo also got a certificate of recognition and a bag of goodies.