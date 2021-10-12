Poland fire district celebrates newly renovated station

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Western Reserve Joint Fire District hosted an Open House and Dedication of their newly renovated Station 93 Tuesday.

Station 93 is located at 2050 S. Hubbard Rd in Lowellville.

It will now house an ambulance, brush truck, engine and a tanker apparatus, along with a classroom and

remodeled facilities.

Officials say the need for an ambulance has been a great one for years.

“We wanted to add this ambulance because sometimes we were waiting almost 30 minutes for an ambulance on this side of town. So we wanted to get this up here and help service the community that way. Plus we just needed more room. We were jam tight in here,” said Assistant Chief Jim Stewart.

This was a $1.2 million project that started back in 2019.

It was all thanks to a levy that was passed in 2018. Fire Prevention Officer with the Western Reserve Joint Fire District, Bill O’Hara says this add-on is awesome and to share it with the public is even more special.

“It’s been a long time coming and hopefully we’ll never have to add on to the station again. It will always be ready for the future. It’s really our turn to take care of the public up in our area,” O’Hara said.

Fire officials say this is a dream come true for the residents and the fire personnel going forward.

“Knowing now that w are a full department with an ambulance, a fire brush truck — this is really awesome and it will put the firemen and the EMS people at ease because they know they are going to have the help right now,” said Suzanne Tucci, Poland Township resident and retired EMS WRJFD.

They are always in need of volunteer firefighters.

If you would like to be a part of the Western Reserve Joint Fire District, you can give them a call at 330-757-8268.