POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Community leaders from all over talked at Tuesday’s Poland Together event. It was a collaboration between the school district, the village and the township. The goal was to show support for Poland Schools and talk about the future.

“I believe we have one last shot at making these facilities the way our community wants them,” said Poland Schools Superintendent Craig Hockenberry.

Hockenberry talked about the district’s long-term goals. He was joined by a number of local leaders, including Mahoning County Commissioner Anthony Traficanti, Poland Village Mayor Tim Sicafuse and multiple Poland trustees.

Hockenberry announced that Poland is considering putting a levy on the ballot next year to upgrade the district’s facilities. Their newest building is Poland Seminary High School, which is about 50 years old.

Nothing concrete has been set and there are no details on how much the levy would generate or how long it would last.

Ed Muransky, Jr. is leading a community group to shape what these new facilities would look like.

“Our facilities are great but they’ve served their purpose and a lot of them are outdated at this point,” Muransky said.

Hockenberry said he is recommending GPD Group architects to put together a strategy and a timeline. He stressed that community input is important to Poland.

“We have no idea where they’re going to be, how many they’re going to be, and that’s what the community is going to decide,” he said.