Poland elementary students explore possible future careers

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) - Fifth grade students at McKinley Elementary School in Poland held their first career gallery walk on Tuesday.

The students used a cereal box to display information about the career they chose. They researched things like pay scale and college courses needed to pursue each job. They then presented the information to third and fourth graders.

There were close to 20 career stations, ranging from manufacturing to technology and hospitality.

"We want them to start learning about the skills that they need in jobs because they can start learning skills at a very young age. A lot of these skills, when you look at them, talk about reading, math, writing, so they start to identify the importance of these skills that they are learning at school," said school counselor Wendy Butch.

The event is in collaboration with the family consumer science class, which is a new offering for students at McKinley Elementary.