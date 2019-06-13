Poland doctor receives probation for lying to obtain drugs

Dr. Pradeep Mathur was sentenced to six months of probation and to pay a fine

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Poland doctor was sentenced to six months of probation and a $3,000 fine for lying to obtain prescription drugs.

Dr. Pradeep Mathur was initially charged with deception to obtain a dangerous drug, violation of a drug database and illegal processing of a drug document.

Mathur pleaded to lesser charges in court on Thursday, according to the court.

According to state medical records, Mathur admitted that during 2016 and 2017, one his family members was being prescribed a drug used to promote wakefulness and to treat several disorders.

During that time, Mathur said he supplemented the dosage by prescribing and filling prescriptions written in the names of other family members. Mathur told the board the reason he wrote the prescriptions was because he felt the dosage that was given to the original family member was not enough and that the family member’s medical insurance would not cover the cost of an increased dosage.

Mathur said at the time that he was in contact with law enforcement.

In March 2019, Mathur was reprimanded by the Ohio State Medical Board and was put on probation.