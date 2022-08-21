POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — The Poland community came together Sunday to dedicate a highway in honor of local veteran Joseph K. Vrabel.

He was an Ohio Hall of Fame Veteran who served in the Korean War and passed in 2009 from cancer.

Vrabel was highly active in his community. Around 1990, he got involved with the American Legion, the largest veteran service group in the world.

“People won’t forget him. A lot of people, even the American Legion family don’t know because he passed in 2009 — so now his memory’s etched in stone,” said his grandson Jeff Vrabel Jr.

After four years of hard work from the community and the Vrabel family, Memorial Highway 224 in Poland Village is dedicated to Vrabel.

Family, friends, fellow veterans and American Legion members gathered to honor his name.

“Not only was he a major part of the community, he did a lot for the American Legion as a while, he too was a department commander from 2003-2004,” said Charles Stennis with the American Legion Department of Ohio.

Vrabel also served as commander for the VFW post in Campbell. Ohio Senator Mike Rulli and the state commander were driving forces to get the highway named after Vrabel.

“This is a moment where you are able to take something you do on your day-to-day basis, driving to work or school or to church and you can see a name of somebody who basically donated their entire life for the service for our country,” Senator Rulli said.

Family and community members said honoring veterans is a priority.

“They go do what they do so we don’t have to. They travel across the world so the wars don’t come here. We can never do enough for them, never say thank you enough,” Jeff Vrabel Jr said.

Vrabel is buried at the Poland Riverside Cemetery by highway 224.