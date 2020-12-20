Poland company challenges community to fill moving truck, helping kids in need

They collected new toys and clothes to give to children in need for the holidays

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A moving company challenged the greater Youngstown community to fill a moving truck with toys and clothes for kids in need.

The Bearded Brothers Moving Group challenged the community to fill a 26-foot moving truck with donations this holiday season.

“I think that we’re gonna fill this 26-foot truck, yes, and it’s honestly going to be so touching if we can. Just knowing that we’re helping out all the kids in the community or the ones that are really in need for it and helping out the parents as well,” said co-owner Chris Wells.

The moving company set up near the Poland Giant Eagle.

“It’s awesome. We’ve got our family, we’ve got our employees, we’ve got friends, people coming out to help, and it’s just a warm feeling. Everybody coming out to help for a great cause. I’m hoping for a good turnout as we already are at the moment, so it’s exciting,” said co-owner Nicolino Wells.

About an hour into the donation drive, the Bearded Brothers had already seen about 30 cars with donations.

Jim Long was one of them.

Long normally comes to Giant Eagle on Sundays and figured he should join in on the holiday giving.

“You worry about the kids having at least some kind of Christmas, and with everything the way it is, with all of the virus and all that stuff, it’s good to help everybody out, and it makes you feel good too when you do it,” Long said.

The Bearded Brothers saw Sunday’s support a great example of the greater Youngstown community.

“When one thing kind of happens here, everybody just kind of swarms and helps out everybody that they can,” Chris said.

Other donors said they were happy to be involved and pleased that the Bearded Brothers put the donation drive together.