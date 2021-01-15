Poland church to host food giveaway Saturday

They will also be handing out hygiene kits, donated by Heart to Heart International

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The New Life Church in Poland is hosting a food giveaway Saturday.

The food giveaway will be held at God’s Warehouse Food Pantry, located at the New Life Church, 2250 E. Western Reserve Road in Poland. The giveaway will be a drive-thru.

They will hand out non-perishables, produce and meat as well as hygiene kits donated to them by Heart to Heart International.

Twin brothers Mac and Zac Prizan from Poland walked from San Francisco to New York City to raise funds for the Heart to Heart International Organization.

So, in return, the nonprofit wanted to do something for the Poland community.

The kits contain soap, washcloths, toothbrushes and other personal items.

The New Life Church says they have enough to serve 900 families.