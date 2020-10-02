Poland church to hand out thousands of food boxes during month of October

No paperwork is required and the giveaway is open to everyone

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Farmers to Families Food Box Program has delivered 100 million boxes nationwide, and it takes a big step in the Valley starting on Saturday.

On Friday, 1,440 boxes were delivered to New Life Church in Poland. Its food ministry, God’s Warehouse, will hand out that many boxes every Saturday in October.

Each box has meat, produce, dairy and milk.

No paperwork is required and the giveaway is open to everyone.

“We have people come out once a month and what we give them maybe lasts about a week. So you still have the rest of the month and the rest of the weeks. So sometimes what we give them isn’t really enough to get them through the whole month. So this way, people are welcome to come every week if they like,” said Anita Oles, with God’s Warehouse.

God’s Warehouse has been passing out food for 17 years.

