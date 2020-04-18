Poland church makes changes to monthly food pantry

New Life Church has enough food to feed at least 1,500 families

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A Church in Poland has been helping feed the hungry for the past 17 years through their food pantry.

With the coronavirus pandemic, New Life Church in Poland had to change the way they distribute food this year.

New Life Church hosted their monthly food giveaway Saturday morning. They’ve been doing this for the past 17 years through their food pantry, God’s Warehouse.

Anita Oles, who helps coordinate the food pantry says that they have enough food to feed at least 1,500 families.

They are giving out non-perishables, produce donated by Second Harvest and fresh milk.

Oles says that they have had nearly double the numbers of people in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they are prepared.

To keep recipients and volunteers safe, the church is holding a drive-thru to pick up food items to keep safe, social distance between people.

The change to a drive-thru was different, but the church was able to get 750 cars through last month with no problems, this month they expect upwards of 1,000.