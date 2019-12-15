Poland celebrates tree lighting

Choirs filled the air with Christmas carols while the audience enjoyed free cookies and hot chocolate

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Despite tonight’s weather, people in Poland came out to celebrate their tree lighting.

WKBN 27 First New’s reporter Keely Lovern was the emcee for the event.

It was the eleventh year for the Poland Junior Women’s Club’s Lighting of the Village.

There were also free horse-drawn carriage rides.

Santa even made a special entrance on a fire truck before meeting with kids.

To end the night, Mayor Tim Sicafuse had some help counting down the tree lighting.

You can always help the Junior Women’s Club by making donations. For more information, visit their website.