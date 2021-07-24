Poland celebrates 225 years

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A celebration was held for Poland Township’s 225th anniversary at the township’s park on Saturday.

Poland was discovered in 1796 when surveyors came from Connecticut. Saturday’s event featured different displays such as the Boy Scouts and the history of Poland.

A new marker was unveiled to honor the history of the township.

Members of their historical society say it’s a great way to remember their past.

“There’s a lot of history here and people take a lot of pride in our history. In particular when you get into the village, we have the old homes there. It all started here in the township and we take a lot of pride in the historic part of Poland,” said Poland Historical Society president Laurie Fox.

The Lions Club was present and collected plastic to recycle into a bench.