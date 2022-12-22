POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Local businesses were faced with some big decisions this summer as inflation was skyrocketing. Many were trying to make plans for Christmas while seeing their own costs go up.

Avant Garden Boutique in Poland opened two years ago just before the pandemic started. It makes healthy cosmetic items, like body butters and sugar scrubs.

Owner Maureen Rothrauff was hoping for a normal Christmas and didn’t know what to expect from shoppers this year, but she senses many people are choosing to shop locally.

“Everyone understands that it’s happening, but we’ve definitely seen a little bit more business because when people can come in and sample the products and ask questions, they’re a little more confident in their decision. So, they know they’re going to pay a little more, but if they can be confident, then you know, we’ve actually had a little bit of an increase in sales,” said Maureen Rothrauff.

Avant Garden Boutique had one person order 18 gift baskets and shipped them across America.