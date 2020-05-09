Poland business owner demonstrates how to create perfect flower arrangement for mom

Tara Fodor, of Fodor Tree Farm, demonstrated how to create the perfect flower arrangement

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Mother’s Day is right around the corner, and flowers always seem to be a go-to gift.

Fodor Tree Farm in Poland is getting ready to celebrate the day.

Mother’s Day will look a little different this year. Health officials are discouraging gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic, asking people to observe social distancing.

You can still recognize mom, however.

Tara Fodor demonstrated how to create the perfect flower arrangement with plants you may have in your backyard. She also gave tips on how to keep plants safe with the recent drop in temperature.

