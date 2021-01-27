Poland boy with Down syndrome is special guest at Youngstown Fire Dept.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A little boy from Poland who has Down syndrome got a special surprise when he visited the Youngstown Fire Department.

Eleven-year-old Trevor Thomas loves fire trucks. He was given a special tour at the department, but the encounter was something both firefighters and his mom say they will cherish forever.

“It was really very special to see him come in and actually enjoy himself and see the fire trucks,” said Battalion Chief Charlie Smith.

Chief Smith says seeing Trevor’s excitement was priceless but having him there was just as rewarding for the firefighters.

“This is something that we enjoy. We enjoy having the community come down and interact with us to show them the trucks and to show them what we actually do,” Smith said.

Trevor got to climb into the truck and see what it’s like inside. He also got to “drive” the fire truck and open the garage door when the truck was sent out on a call.

Trevor’s mom, Kate Smith, says it has been hard as a single parent, raising a child with special needs during the pandemic. She says there haven’t been many options for kids Trevor’s age to keep them occupied and safe. She’s grateful for this visit.

Kate says it is also special to have first responders in our community that will take time to do this.

“I think that is something special, and it’s something special for us, too, to be able to do interactions like that,” Smith said.