POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Bureau of Motor Vehicles Deputy Registrar in Poland will be closing its doors soon.

The contract for the location at 3057 Center Rd. in Poland ends in June of this year and will not be renewed, according to the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

Customers are encouraged to use the BMV’s online options by using BMV Online Services at bmv.ohio.gov. or to visit other BMV locations.

Other locations include: