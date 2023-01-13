POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Sons of the American Legion in Poland are coming together to help one of their own.

One of the members, Ricky Morrison, is battling cancer.

The group is hosting a fundraiser at Steel Valley Brew Works on Tuesday at 5 p.m. There will be baskets and a 50/50 raffle.

The legion is hoping to raise money to help Morrison and his family. He was forced to sell his business and undergo surgery.

According to the chairperson, every penny from the event is going to the family.

“It’s a brotherhood. We come together when one of our own is hurting. It’s part of being in the organization. That’s why we’re so great. One is affected, we are all affected,” said Jeff Vrabel, Jr., a spokesperson for the Sons of the American Legion.

Vrabel, Jr. is accepting monetary donations, baskets and sponsorships for the event. You can reach him at vrabel.jeffrey@yahoo.com.