Poland backpedals, cancels Fourth of July parade

Village officials said some information in the permit application was incorrect

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The American Legion Fourth of July parade in Poland won’t be happening despite previously being granted a permit.

Village officials announced that the American Legion did apply for and received a permit for the parade, but it was determined later that “incorrect information was relayed by the applicant to Village officials.”

The permit was questioned and Village officials determined that a June 5 order from the Ohio Department of Health prohibits parades. The permit was revoked.

Village officials said much of what was planned was done so without law enforcement consultation.

It was decided at Tuesday’s council meeting that the mayor would not issue any more parade permits until further notice.

Council added that even if state restrictions change, the Village of Poland “will not immediately consider or grant parade permits until is can fully consider the impact any such event would have on the community.”